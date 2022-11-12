Uganda National Examinations Board(UNEB) has intervened in the case of 27 Primary Seven candidates who missed their final Primary Leaving Exams after the school director who was supposed to transport them to where to sit the exams from vanished into thin air.

On Tuesday, the 27 candidates from St. Christine Primary School in Kakumiro District missed the Mathematics paper after the school director who was supposed to was supposed to chauffeur them to Mpasana Primary School where they were supposed to sit the final exams from vanished and never returned.

The candidates would later in the company of their teachers walk the 15 kilometre journey but arrived one hour and 16 minutes when the exam had already started.

They were not allowed to sit for the Mathematics exams.

The incident has since attracted sympathy towards the candidates from members of the public who asked UNEB to at least consider a special exam for the 27 pupils.

In a statement on Friday evening, UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo said the examination body had taken interest in the case in a bid to find a lasting solution.

“UNEB is consulting with the district education officials to ascertain the circumstances under which the learners missed the examination,”Odongo said.

“The board is also scheduling a meeting with the district officials on this matter, after which, an appropriate decision will be made.”

If the statement of the UNEB Executive Director is to go by, there seems to be a ray of hope for the 27 candidates who missed their first PLE paper.

The incident is also one of the many of school directors and headmasters collect registration fees from candidates but don’t do the actual registration of the candidates.

On several occasions, candidates have found themselves not registered despite paying and consequently miss out on exams yet the school heads are nowhere to be seen.