The National Drug Authority (NDA) and police have concluded the 14 days enforcement operation in eastern region which saw nine pharmacies closed in the districts of Pallisa, Busia, Tororo, Bududa, Kapchorwa, and Mbale city.

The list includes R&T & Obaz pharmacies (Palisa); Chriskulany & Spectus pharmacies (Busia), Watibini Investments limited (Nakaloke_Mbale City), Crishma Pharmacy (Bududa), Kasalawo (Tororo), and Sunrise pharmacy limited in Kapchorwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gajorin Pharmaceuticals limited, in Malaba was found in possession of government drugs.

NDA head of operations Smuel Kyomukama revealed that the pharmacy belongs to an employee of Mulago hospital by the name of Imonget Sam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other pharmacies were either found in possession of expired drugs or employing unqualified personnel.

13 people majorly operators were subsequently arrested and drugs worth shillings 104 million were impounded.

Kyomukama says these will be used as exhibits during prosecution “we shall not release the drugs to them until they have finished their court cases,” he added.

The suspects are set to appear in various courts to answer charges of operating a pharmacy without a license and unlawful possession of government stores contrary to section 14 of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act and Section 16 of the Penal Code act respectively. The offence attracts a conviction or fine for first offenders and imprisonment for second offenders.

The national drug policy mandates NDA to protect and promote public health through effective regulation of human and animal medicines.

NDA head of operations Samuel Kyomukama says operating without a license poses great risk to the consumers including the sale of expired drugs by unprofessional personnel.

He urged pharmacy operators to adhere to the regulation guidelines and appealed to those that are not licensed to do so.

But Enoch Mukhama, one of the suspects, blamed their problems on a pharmacist who had not properly informed their boss that they resigned. The proprietor of the pharmacy was already in the process of looking to hire another pharmacist.

Kyomukama explained that the license is issued in the name of a technical director who is a pharmacist. Consequently, the license of a pharmacy ceases with the contract of the pharmacist.

He added that NDA does not concern itself with the dealings between the pharmacy proprietor and their pharmacist. However, NDA communicates to the proprietor upon receipt of the resignation notice from the pharmacist for possible replacement.