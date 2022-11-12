Kisubi Hospital has unveiled a standardised medical laboratory which was recently accredited by South African National Accreditation System (SANAS), an international organisation from South Africa.

The accreditation makes Kisubi’s laboratory one of the few in Uganda that are fully accredited by SANAS.

Speaking to the media at the unveiling, Kisubi Hospital managing director, Dr Robert Asaba said the accreditation has been attained with help of partners including; Ministry of Health, Crown Healthcare (CHC), and Mindray as the processing partners.

“So, today we are unveiling a process we have been going through with one of our partners Mindray. Mindray is a supplier of lab equipment and a lot of equipment we use in our laboratory are from Mindray which is an international organisation manufacturer of lab equipment,” Asaba said on Friday.

He explained that Kisubi’s goal to get have a standardised lab facility is in line with improving the quality of services offered in their lab.

The accreditation verifies whether the processes established in a laboratory from sample collection to sample handling, how you process the sample and how you give the results is standardised and of international quality.

”So, when they verify that you’re doing all your process in an internationally acceptable way, you’re awarded accreditation. Ideally, you should be able to maintain that level of standard to retain that level of accreditation, and Kisubi is one of the laboratories in this country which is accredited by an international body, in this case; SANAS,” Asaba noted.

Tyson Zhang, the sales representative at Mindray said they are fully engaged in the accreditation programme, where in collaboration with Kisubi, are providing high quality medical device solutions.

“We are very happy today, we launched this standardised laboratory. We have had a good relationship with Kisubi for so many years and we will continuously support this hospital, this laboratory and make sure that the result is trustful and accurate,” Zhang said.

Esau Ajwang, a representative from Crown Healthcare, said they selected a few facilities in Uganda, and Kisubi stood up as one of the best because of the high quality lab equipment which gives international accredited results.

“Results you get from the lab (Kisubi) are very reliable, meaning the Mindray equipment they’re using is an accredited equipment; they are very reliable and result-oriented equipments,” Ajwang said.

He noted that with standardisation of the the lab, it means that before the results come out, the facility’s quality control arranges the results that are inline with the accreditation organisation’s approved range.