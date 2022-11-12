When was the last time you used a condom? How many times did you tell yourself they can’t be sick and therefore decided to go live?

How many times have you believed that they are actually allergic to condoms and decided to go without one?

ADVERTISEMENT

There are people who have never protected themselves. You roll out, get someone and trust your gut tells you to get inside them and walk away.

So when they call with a pregnancy scare, you start thinking about everything else they could have given you.

So many people have become parents because they forgot to wrap it up before coitus. Some just played on luck. They thought there is no way it could happen the one time they tried, and it is that day that they were not so lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can have a condom on and still have a good time. Don’t force anyone into being a parent or have a panic attack because while waiting for results at the hospital.

Condoms are uncomfortable and slippery and always get in the way of a good time. So many people have lost their hard-on or even gone dry because of a bad condom experience.

Here is the thing, though, you have to get used to condoms. You must understand that you need them, which is the only guarantee of safe sex. Know this and know peace.

Many condoms are selected incorrectly. You let her pick up the condoms, and she picks any type, shape, or size. When it is time to slide it on, you end up mad, and the sex is out of the window.

When picking out a condom, everything matters. You have to think about the size, width, quality and material. While some people think studded condoms are the best, they make others dry. Ask your woman what material she prefers.

A condom must be put on a fully hard machine gun. Do not try to slide the condom on when you are semi-hard. It must come on after foreplay just before you slide in.

You will enjoy condoms when you choose the right one and put it on at the right time.

We can do better. It would be a shame to be this close to an HIV/AIDS-free world, and you contribute to the numbers because the nyash was too big to be sick or his cologne was too good for a sick man.

Till we meet again, wrap it up before you slide in.