Government through the National Metrological Authority has warned the public to brace for floods and mudslides in different parts of the country as it is expected to rain consecutively for next 10 days.

According to the UNMA, the rainfall forecast for this period indicates that substantial rainfall activity is expected to continue in areas found in the southwestern (Kigezi and Ankole subregions), the Rwenzori subregion, the Bunyoro subregion, Central, Lake Victoria basin, Lake Kyoga basin, West Nile and Acholi subregion.

“In general, most areas in the entire country are expected to receive good rains apart from the Karamoja subregion and neighbouring districts which are expected to receive suppressed rainfall,” said the Authority on Friday November 11.

While the temperature extremes do not differ much from the previous decade, government said the forecast indicates that the northern part of the country, particularly in West Nile, Acholi and Lango subregions will be much warmer or hotter than the rest of the country.

The lowest temperatures of up to 80C are forecast to occur over the much higher areas in the highlands of Rwenzori and Elgon.

Authorities also said that majority of the areas in the southern cattle corridor, central and a few areas in Karamoja are expected to experience minimum temperatures between 140C and 180C.

“As the rainfall forecast is depicting a continuation of rainfall activity in several areas in the southwestern, Rwenzori subregion and central western. There is a potential for flooding and mudslides to occur in such areas given the fact that the soils could be already saturated,” Government cautioned the public.

However, water and pasture conditions are expected to improve in most areas in the cattle corridor.

As a result, communities in the entire cattle corridor, northern and eastern have been advised to put in place water storage facilities for immediate harvesting of water (or rainwater) in order to avoid water uncertainties and crises in the near future.

Crop farmers have also been advised in regards to driving of harvested crops which will be challenging during this period because of wet spells and those intending to harvest to been told to take precautions.

“Drying of harvested crops is advised to be undertaken on clean hard surfaces or tarpaulins to avoid comprising on quality,” government said.