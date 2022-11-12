By Julius Nabimanya

Fins Medical University management has challenged government to prioritise local investors needs as the tertiary institution graduated 1,000 students on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fins Medical University is one of the leading medical education institutions in Tooro with over 3000 students from different parts of the region.

The Friday graduation ceremony was held at Fins Medical University in Fort Portal.

The ceremony saw 1,000 medical interns get their accreditation from the institution. They were awarded with certificates and diploma after successfully completing their courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fins Medical University chief executive officer Victor Kalenzi said that the institution intends to contribute to improving Uganda’s health services. The university’s ultimate aim is to increase the number of qualified medical personnel so that all parts of Uganda can receive required medical services without travelling great distances.

Kalenzi, however, said that their mission is affected by the limited funds they have. He challenged government to extend lines of credit or put in place policies that enable local entrepreneurs to access the funds necessary to grow their enterprises and provide quality services.

He urged the graduands to live up to the high standards of their alma mater as they enter the workforce since they are its ambassadors.