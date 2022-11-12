A disagreement ensued between the Speaker of Budaka District Council and the Councillors over holding fewer meetings than stipulated.

Trouble started after the Councillors, headed by Iki Iki Sub County Councillor Anthony Kateu asked the Speaker Alice Kataike to meet them on the sidelines to discuss why they had held fewer meetings than stipulated, but Kataike turned down their request, causing a storm.

Kateu argues that the Council and Sectoral Committees have met only five times and three times instead of six (6) respectively. He also says that they have not held any “serious activities”.

Kateu alleges that the Councillors have Shs1m in arrears for sittings and monitoring programs.

“The councillors wanted to call the speaker to come and explain why this is so. We sent her communication but she declined saying she is not entitled to attending mini-meetings, this caused anger,” he said.

The irritated councillors banged chairs demanding that the council meeting shouldn’t proceed until their grievances had been addressed. Hardly a few minutes, Police swung into action.

The hardened councillors confronted the police urging that police have no right to dictate Council matters.

“We engaged and explained to the police our stand they later apologized after they had been misinformed that councillors had taken the Speaker’s chair, which was not true,” Kateu said.

The Councillors also resolved that they will not proceed with the council meeting chaired by Kataike. They said they will only attend meetings chaired by her Deputy Mohamad Tagwaiko.