A notice that asked Ugandan female students at Kampala International university to take pregnancy tests or be banned from taking exams has caused an online uproar.

The widely shared notice, which was later withdrawn, demanded that female students taking midwifery and nursing courses take pregnancy tests and if they failed to do so, they would be unable to sit their exams.

Catherine Kyobutungi, the executive director of African Population and Health Research Center, shared the notice on her Twitter page.