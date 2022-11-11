Ecobank Uganda has extended its financial literacy lessons to students at the Young Men Christian Association Comprehensive Institution (YMCA) as part of its 2022 them of financial inclusion.

“Do not borrow money for luxury but borrow money for business. Borrow money which you can pay back as you are making profits,” Ecobank manager in charge of direct banking, Kenneth Arinaitwe told the students.

“No salary increment can guarantee financial freedom but what can guarantee your financial freedom is your financial discipline. Do not spend money unnecessarily on things that will not financially benefit you, save it for future use.”

Arinaitwe urged the students to have self-discipline in the way they handle their finances.

He noted that Ecobank has pledged to fill the financial gap among the youths and for every Ugandan through educating young people on financial literacy.

“This will propagate financial independence and improve their capacity to run their businesses as well.”

He revealed that the bank provides internship opportunities for youths as well as a program that supports women in business.

Students hailed Ecobank for the opportunity to extend financial literacy teaching to them.

Several banks have adopted financial literacy in their agendas to help Ugandans attain self- discipline in the way they handle finances.