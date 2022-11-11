Telecom giants Airtel Uganda have announced a partnership that will see the company bankroll Uganda Golf Club with shs100 million.

The partnership was announced on Friday at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As organization, Airtel stands for ensuring we are able to plug in the society we operate as part of our social capital but also ensure we are relevant where the customers are. Sports being a big thing for us, we decided to also invest in golf,” said Henry Njoroge, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Director.

“Golf is a game of life and you play it with some people. Golf is a big game for us at Airtel and this partnership presents a big opportunity to help develop the game in the country.”

According to Njoroge, by bankrolling the Uganda Golf club, the telecom company aims at ensuring that they begin a new chapter in the life of the sport in the country that he said will last forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noela Byuma, the head of branding and communication at Airtel Uganda said the partnership is not just about growing the sport of golf but also to enable the telecom company engage with high value customers who are golf players.

She said the telecom company will sponsor club nights every Wednesday and at the last Wednesday of the month.

The Uganda Golf Club captain, Emmanuel Wamala described the deal as momentous but also as one that will give a new direction to the game in the country.

“This partnership is going to take us miles and miles as we continue with our journey that is currently 114 years since 1908 when this club was founded. This club has a wealthy of network of great people in this country that we think Airtel is going to tap into,”Wamala said.

According to officials, the partnership will run for a year but will be renewable.