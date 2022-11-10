Police in Bushenyi have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a university student was killed by unknown assailants and her naked body bumped on her house’s verandah.

According to the Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, Marcial Tumusiime, 23 year old Susan Kyatuhaire a resident of Kitookye cell, central division and student at Valley University in Bushenyi district was found dead by neighbours.

“It’s alleged that on 9/10/2022 at around 8pm, the deceased was seen in Bushenyi town as it was raining. At around 11pm, the neighbour found her shoes and keys at the gate. As the neighbors looked around, they found her dead body at the verandah while naked,” Tumusiime said.

He noted that the neigbours reported the matter to Bushenyi police station that visited the scene with sniffer dogs that led to the arrest of one suspect to help in investigations.

The deceased’s body has since been taken to KIU teaching hospital for postmortem as investigations continue.