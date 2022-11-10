Youths have been told that the world has changed from the times when qualifications where the only requirement to succeed in life to requiring specific skills.

“So many of you went to school and studied but when you look at what you studied and what is happening in the real world, it is totally two different worlds.. For so long a bachelor’s degree or PhD in economics were super important and was the only way to prove that you went to school . One would ask you whether you were lawyer, engineer, a medical doctor or an economist and if not, you were none. For so long that is what defined education and that’s what defined success in education for parents, communities, families and government. However, this is no longer happening on its own and world now demands more than that,” said Ecobank Managing Director, Grace B Muliisa.

“The world now requires skills which are technology complementary, that require creativity and innovation and general problem solving are what is needed.”

The Ecobank Managing Director was on Wednesday speaking to a group of students at Hotel Africana during an engagement with stakeholders in the education sector organized by the Africa Leadership University under the theme” “Re-imagine education.”

Muliisa explained that youths ought to know that the setting of the world has drastically changed to now focus on problem solving other than the theoretical part as was in the past.

She noted there is need to brace for the transformation.

Rethinking education sector

The Ecobank Managing Director however noted that there is need to rethink the kind of education that our youths acquire to ensure it is in tandem with the world requirements.

“We urgently need to reimagine our education. When you talk about digital transformation, it has intensified the need for all of us to do things differently to get a lot more digital skills and understand technology more than we do .We need to urgently reimagine education.”

Muliisa cited the Covid pandemic which threw the spanner in works and brought about a new order in the world.

“The sudden disruption of the entire world including the education world by the Covid pandemic was unexpected. The education system especially in Africa was not ready for this. Uganda was plunged into unchartered territory where students, parents, schools and government were required to make adjustments towards working remotely, online teaching and being more competent using technologies and this was for the first time.”

“We all know that pivoting school system towards new realities remains a challenge simply because our education system never exposed us to technology before. It doesn’t make us have ability to think and challenge. The independence, freedom to apply ourselves is not there.”

She noted that there is need for concerted to ensure the education system changes to one that emphasizes skills which are required in the world.

According to Clide Odhiambo, the country representative for the Africa Leadership University, re-imagining education in Africa will enable the continent solve its pressing challenges.

“Our education system should be restructured in a way that it gives real work experience, makes one to be proactive, problem solver and a critical thinker to bring out the uniqueness of the person and thus make him or her fit in all settings as it is the case at the African Leadership University,”Odhiambo said.

“We have to see how to jointly solve the problems that affect Africa. One of the biggest challenges is the education system. We need to reimagine it to suit the current needs.”