Stanbic Uganda has handed over Shs 170 million in cash support towards the 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon.

This year’s run, dubbed—run for babies, is scheduled for Sunday, November 20, 2022, marking a return from a two-year siesta due to Covid-19 restrictions. Stanbic has been a major corporate sponsor of the annual marathon since 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the handover event, Paul Muganwa, Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Executive Head of Corporate and Investment Banking said this year’s theme for the marathon, ‘Run for Babies’ is particularly ‘close to our hearts as Stanbic.’

“Every year, we dedicate a dominant portion of our Corporate Social Investment budget to support maternal and neonatal health. Therefore, we are pleased to back this year’s MTN Kampala Marathon with Shs 170 million,” he said.

In October as Uganda marked Maternal and Neonatal health month, Stanbic donated health equipment worth Shs 354 million to the Ministry of Health which benefited over 20 health centers across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the cash support, Muganwa revealed that Stanbic Uganda has also purchased 170 running kits for Bank staff and corporate runners.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer hailed the corporate comradeship with Stanbic Uganda which spreads to other partnerships collectively geared towards driving Uganda’s growth.

“This corporate comradeship between MTN and Stanbic exemplified through this generous support is a strong statement that partnerships are better than the competition. We thank Anne Juuko, the Chief Executive at Stanbic Bank whose leadership has made maternal and neonatal health a top CSI agenda,” Somdev said.

He said the money raised from this year’s marathon will be used to upgrade four selected maternal and newborn facilities in health centers across the country.

These include; Kisenyi and Kawaala health centers in central Uganda, Kachumbala health center in Teso as well as Kaabong health center in Karamoja.

Runners can participate in one of four categories; the full Marathon (42Km), half Marathon (21Km), 10Km race, and 5 Km wheelchair race. There is also a race for children.