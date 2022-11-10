President Museveni has encouraged the newly installed Kyambogo University chancellor, Prof John Okedi to promote public-private partnerships in order to supplement the institution funding from various stakeholders.

The president reiterated government commitment towards supporting the institution to ensure that it benefits from any private partnership arrangement which he said will be very crucial towards the development and growth of the university.

Museveni’s message was delivered by his vice, Jessica Alupo who described Okedi as a distinguished scholar and academician with great leadership skills.

Speaking during the ceremony at Kyambogo, Okedi challenged universities to streamline higher education for learners to have more practical skills that benefit them after school.

He pledged to work hard with the administration, top management, and the Kyambogo community to implement the university’s strategic plans, objectives, and goals.

“I thank the university management for entrusting me with another big role. I will be looking forward to your support, guidance and I will be welcoming new ideas from all of you,” he said.

Okedi was appointed as the chancellor by President Museveni on recommendations of the university council for a period of 4 years. He succeeded Prof John Ssebuwufu whose term expired in February 2022.

Okedi has served the university as the chairperson of the council, which is the supreme governing body of the university for ten years, the recent one being the chairperson of the 4th university council and chairperson of the appointment board for also ten years.

Okedi is a professor of hydrobiology, a research scientist, and an environmental expert.