But the president also said he believed the American people would view any Republican-led inquiries as “almost comedy”

Whichever party wins two of the three outstanding contests in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada will control the Senate.

Arizona’s Senate race is leaning toward the Democrats, while Nevada is a toss-up, according to estimates by the BBC’s partner CBS News.

Georgia’s contest between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker must be decided by a run-off next month. Neither candidate passed the 50% threshold needed for outright victory.

One of the Republicans’ most prized midterms gains was beating Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the House Democratic campaign chief.

The biggest trophy of the night for Democrats was flipping a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

John Fetterman, who has been recovering from a stroke, beat the Republican, Mehmet Oz, a political newcomer and celebrity doctor.

Mr Oz had been backed by former President Donald Trump, who is being blamed by some analysts for Republicans’ underwhelming night.

The lacklustre results have even placed a question mark over the timing of Mr Trump’s widely expected declaration of a 2024 White House comeback bid. He had promised an announcement next week.

But one of his advisers, Stephen Miller, told conservative network Newsmax he was recommending Mr Trump hold off until the Georgia run-off is decided.

Mr Trump had mixed results out of the more than 300 candidates he endorsed.

Candidates he chose for open Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina won.

But other contenders Mr Trump hand-picked in the Michigan and Pennsylvania governor’s races lost.

Mr Trump conceded on social media that the election results were “somewhat disappointing”.

But he maintained that “from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory”.