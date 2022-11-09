Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja could not hide her excitement as she encountered the 360 degrees camera for probably the first time.

Nabbanja who was at an event in Kampala sent onlookers into a frenzy mood when she took to the camera and started enchanting NRM slogans.

The Prime Minister abandoned her guards miles away and stepped onto the camera, which took her round like the middle-income promises.

She started expressing to the onlookers how she was in her vibe.

“I have the vibe,” Nabbanja shouted.

It was shortly after that she started sloganeering.

“Museveni Oyee, NRM Oyee” as the crowd replied in unison.

