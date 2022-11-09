Uganda has been awarded best government under the transport sector in the NDC Investment Awards at COP27 for its contribution in reducing emissions in the air through the promotion of electric motorcycles in Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The first of their kind awards are designed to reward the governments , institutions, and individuals driving transaction and improving the investment readiness of Africa’s NDC projects requiring $3trn of investment by 2030.

The NDC Investment Awards Ceremony took place on Tuesday, 8th of November 2022, at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

In this Best Transport NDC Initiative of the Year category, Uganda beat Egypt’s Electric Light Rail Network Project Zambia’s Green Urban Mobility Solution for Zambian City Integrated Tramway (ZAMCIT) Project, Kenya’s Electric Motorcycles project, Egypt’s Locally Produced Electric Buses Initiative, Côte d’Ivoire’s Developing a Policy on Soot-free Buses and Electric Vehicles Program, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Developing a “green” Value Chain for EVs Initiative, Zambia’s Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) Strategy, Eswatini’s Transportation Emission Reduction Project and the Rehabilitation, Modernization and Improvement of the Services of the Trans-Maghreb Railway Line Project of Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Speaking after receiving the award, Minister of Water and Environment Sam Mangusho Cheptoris thanked the organisers and host partners host partner, the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank (AfGIIB) for recognising Uganda’s efforts.

He, however, called upon stakeholders to consider funding the electric motorcycles initiative in Kampala Metropolitan Area to roll out more of the same to be able to reduce more emissions to the atmosphere.

Motorcycles from Zembo is an example of a e-mobility solution in Uganda targeted towards having cleaner transport means.

Zembo, is a French electric motorcycle startup with a lease-to-own model. It’s motorcycles are powered by solar and battery swapping stations.