The Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among has shocked many by breaking the girl code and lavishing her husband FUFA president and fellow legislator Moses Hashim Magogo with a birthday gift that violates the current economic struggle.

Among who has had her own fair share of marriage battles in recent times looks to have got hold of Magogo’s ship anchor and the two are enjoying love like fresh adolescents and what a better day to express these nice feelings than on Magogo’s birthday.

Indeed, the cherry on top was yesterday when Among surprised Magogo with a gift moving on four wheels- a luxurious Range Rover, to drive their love forward.

The gift delivered by Among’s errand boys; MPs Daudi Kabanda and Solomon Silwanyi came with a vow, that she was willing to cook his best dishes until Uganda wins the World Cup four times consecutively.

A shy Magogo, stuck with emotions and confused with actions remained static like a toy bullet while being mobbed with praise and the cool Range Rover doors summoning him to sit behind Among’s new wheels.

He would later slump into the cream seats of the Range Rover and drive forward to start the new league of love.

Social media was awash with envy and jealousy while those with lighter hearts could not hide their excitement at the gesture of a lady who has decided to pass the Bill of gifting expensive gifts to Men without the majority of ladies saying, Aye.

Among had a long day, from gifting her husband to castigating other men for abandoning families and failing to “perform”. This was during the parliament session where the proposed Alcohol Bill was being discussed.

“It is a fact that when people drink, they abandon their families. It is also a fact that when you men drink, you even fail to perform,” Among rattled.