Insurance company, Prudential Uganda has partnered with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC to launch the second edition of the Best Human Resource (HR) Practices Awards 2022 which will recognize organisations that have showcased outstanding human resource practices.

The survey is designed to collect feedback directly from employees on 14 thematic areas that are of most relevance to management of Human Resources today.

The feedback from the survey will be analysed to provide insights into those thematic areas to enable employers to better understand the views of their employees across each thematic area and to inform actions and programs designed by employers to respond to feedback from their employees.

Speaking during the launch at Serena Hotel in Kampala, Prudential Uganda CEO, Tetteh Ayitevie urged human resource heads to encourage their staff to participate in the survey but also applauded government for taking interest and putting their weight behind the initiative

“I particularly want to thank the Government of Uganda for recognizing the importance of promoting best HR practices in both the private and government sector. Human resource is an integral element in any organisation, as it guarantees business continuity and effective service delivery that impacts not just the organisation but the community and country at large,” Ayitevie said.

He noted that the 2030 agenda for sustainable development provides a shared blueprint for prosperity for people and the planet, most of which are key issues articulated in the survey.

“Some of these key issues the survey explores are organisational sustainability, reduced inequalities, decent work and economic growth, innovation, and health and well-being; all of which affect employees to a personal level.”

Speaking on behalf PwC, Uthman Mayanja, the Country Senior Partner, explained that in addition to the recognition, each participating organisation will receive the 2022 HR Best Practices Survey report which will highlight the best HR practices across the fourteen thematic areas that will be covered in the survey.

“All the information received from the employees will be handled with strict privacy guidelines and is not accessed by Prudential Assurance,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the office of the Prime Minister, Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua said an initiative such as the Prudential Best HR Practices survey shows the commitment and dedication of the private sector towards achieving the economic transformation of Uganda by highlighting practices that are best for the development of our collective human resources capacity.

“I therefore urge all employers to encourage the participation of their employees and be

open to embrace the feedback your employees offered as the effect ripples through the communities and country at large. I am confident that this survey will offer key insights

to all employers including government and also inform government’s continued evaluation of policies that enhance skilling of Ugandans and optimising the productivity of our workforce,” Obua said.

The inaugural 2021 survey was conducted between October and December 2021 saw 534 organisations participate with 1,526 responses.

Uganda Breweries Limited emerged as the overall winner of last year’s survey, with TotalEnergies Uganda, DFCU bank , aBi Development among other notable winners.

This year’s survey will be conducted in between November and December.