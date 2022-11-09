The National Resistance Movement has started evaluating the party’s performance in the last general elections, in order to determine ways of improving and strengthening the party’s support.

The NRM secretary general Richard Todwong on Monday summoned party MPs from Buganda and Busoga regions to the party head offices in Nakasero, Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that he invited the members to discuss factors that could have led to the decline in the performance of our party in these two regions.

“We also want to learn how best the party leadership can work with you to boost its support,” Todwong said.

Todwong said Buganda for example has unique challenges like the booming rural-urban migration which has since turned into a political crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked MPs to cooperate with the party in a bid to devise a mechanism that can help in averting the consequences.

“As a party, we are developing guidelines before we roll out a grand strategy ahead of political activities, therefore, from this engagement, we hope to design a better mobilisation tool for these outreach programs on an informed point,” Todwong revealed.

The National Unity Platform took the lion’s share of votes in Buganda and Busoga, sub regions that NRM had dominated before, in the 2021 elections.

The director of mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde said the party leadership and legislators will ensure that there is effective service delivery before they embark on the search for more support.

“We would like to design a program together with you to boost support mobilisation up to the grassroots levels,” Sseninde said as she challenged MPs to jointly work with the party.

Emmanuel Dombo Lumala, the director for communication said the current political situation requires a deliberate strategy to effect ground mobilisation.

“We are in a soul searching situation to come up with mobilisation and publicity strategies as we get on the ground to launch an attack on the propaganda and disinformation from opposition elements. You are the faces of the NRM and so we must work closely with you,” Dombo said.