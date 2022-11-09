Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has defended the government’s decision to prioritise investing in science as one of the key drivers of the country’s realisation of vision 2040.

Nabbanja made the remarks during the opening of the National Science Week 2022 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

She said she was impressed by the wide range of innovations on display.

“I call upon the public to go to Kololo and see for themselves great works being done by our scientists. We need to use science and technology and innovation to solve the problems facing our people and promote prosperity,” she said.

She said Ugandan scientists have done everything possible to put the country on a space technology level.

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero said the national science week is intended to create collaboration opportunities for scientists, innovators, and investors.