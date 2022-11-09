The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has warned the Muslim leaders against some elements within the Muslim community who are clandestinely working with some anti-Islamic forces especially from abroad to sow discord among the faithful.

Mubaje sounded the warning during an orientation meeting for Muslim leaders under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) held at Old Kampala Mosque.

“Muslims have been calm recently and engaging in various productive programs until we heard one individual who wants to stabilise them with hateful preaching, which is full of insults purposely to cause unnecessary conflicts. You need to shun such people because they are bound to fail as their predecessors,” Mubaje said.

He advised muslim leaders at all levels including regional assistants to the Mufti, District Kadhis, and College of Sheikhs- Majlis Al Ulaama to step up their efforts to push for muslim unity countrywide.

Mubaje implored the leaders to intensify their efforts to recover Muslim properties in the wrong hands in their respective areas and guide their followers to exercise their right in electing good practicing, well-educated, and passionate Muslim leaders in the forthcoming UMSC national elections.

Prof. Muhammad Lubega, the chairman of Uganda Muslim Professionals crowned the day with a presentation of a well-researched paper tackling various issues on effectiveness in system operations and management such as trusting one another, complementing each other’s strengths, and sharing common goals among many others.

The UMSC Electoral Commission chairperson, Omar Muhammad Wesswa also briefed the participants on the ongoing processes of the forthcoming UMSC national elections, which are scheduled to commence on November 18, 2022.