Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), with support from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to construct a traffic control centre aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the city.

Officials said Kampala is going to become the first model city in smart traffic control systems in East Africa following the construction of a traffic control center at city hall in Kampala.

At least JPY 2.44 billion (approximately Shs 63 billion) is to be spent on the project that is expected to be completed in 30 months.

The traffic control centre is part of the technical cooperation project named: “The project for capacity enhancement of KCCA in management of traffic flow in Kampala City” launched between KCCA and JICA in 2015.

This project which proposes a Japanese Traffic Control System named “MODERATO” will also lead to signalisation of up to 27 junctions and removal of five roundabouts in the city.

These roundabouts are: Rwenzori Courts, Grand Imperial, Mulago, Mulago Mortuary and Kubiri.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, commended the Japan government for the support to Kampala and Uganda at large, adding that traffic congestion is a real menace.

“Every time it rains, it’s horrible. It’s a nightmare navigating traffic in Kampala. When we get this kind of support from JICA we have all the reasons to celebrate to see that our traffic is going to improve,” Lukwago said.

The KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka, said studies have revealed that traffic congestion in Kampala is leading to reduced productivity of the city’s workforce.

“This traffic control centre and streamlining of traffic flow in the city initiatives in this project are yet another of the various examples of leveraging technology twinned with Infrastructure for our people’s wellbeing in the growth and development of our city,” Kisaka said.

The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda Fukuzawa Hidemoto said the project will contribute to the sustainable development of the country and create a smart and sustainable city.