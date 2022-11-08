Maestro Studios new signing Afro jazz artiste Atyang Laura is set to spice up the upcoming Afro jazz on the Nile Concert slated to take place at the Jinja sailing club on the 12th of November.

This one a kind live concert with a full live band ensemble of D#Maestroz band will feature celebrated artistes like Irene Ntale, Azaw, Kenneth Mugabi, King Saha and Naava Grey to mention but a few.

Jazz vocalist Atyang will join the stars in her first big performance and she has promised to out do herself and give the fans a memorable experience with her Afro jazz fusion style that features songs in her mother tongue Ateso among other firsts.

The budding jazz star’s maiden album Alakara with the funky and much loved single ‘Control’ is making rounds in the industry and she is set to unveil some new music soon alongside D#Maestroz band with it’s powerful line up of talent including Rated Next One Winner Daniel Kaweesi, song bird Treezy Patricia, Gentle Giant Denno the Bassist, Drummer Augustine Mukisa and Congolese duo Musa on the vocals and Splash Ela on the acoustic guitar.

Tickets to the show are available at quicket.com where ordinary is going for Ugx 50,000, V.I.P is going for Ugx 150,000 and a table of 8 at Ugx 2.5 million. You can also buy your tickets from Shell select outlets and at the entrance of the event.

Celebrated designer Kushoña will dress up the artistes and some of the show’s other sponsors include Fireworks, ATS Events, Amplify AB Impex to mention but a few.

