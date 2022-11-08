Season Five of the SMACK old boys league will be coming to an end this Sunday November 13, at Legends Grounds in Lugogo.

The announcement was made earlier today, at a press conference held by the leadership and sponsors of the league that has now become a social phenomenon in Kampala.

At the press conference, the event organisers together with sponsors Guinness emphasised that the finale is set to be action packed with not only a nail-biting fight for the top spot but also an epic line up of entertainers.

“This finale is one that we have prepared for a long time. All teams ready to rumble for their final spots on the table with the Block Owners and the Zulus of course vying for the top spot,” said Hillary Ainomugisha CEO of the SMACK league.

“I urge you guys to come out on Sunday. This finale will be celebrating a successful end to a very exciting season, we have big plans and are doing it in style,” he added.

His sentiments were re-echoed by Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza who re-emphasised the brand position at the league and why the league is very important for the brand.

“ I am sure you can all attest to the enigma that the SMACK League has been this season. We have watched the league morph into a social phenomenon from just the Old Boys of St Mary’s college Kisubi playing football to a social event that has brought many together . This in particular has been a joy for us because the league has not only grown, but it has also cemented itself as arguably the biggest old boys’ league in the country giving us the opportunity as Guinness to interact with our consumers during the match days,” she said.

“So, this Sunday as you have heard from our partners, we have big plans for you guys, its going to be an epic climax to a riveting season,” she added.

Event organisers also alluded to a surprise big act on top of a fireworks display come Sunday.

The league is an initiative that was started by the old boys of the St Mary’s kisubi as a way to network. It has since morphed into a social event attracting Kampala’s party lovers who flock Legends bar in in Lugogo every other Sunday.

Other season five sponsors include Dstv, Jibu, Soccanett, Cavendish University, Stone Castle Inn and Sanyu FM among others.

Season Five Teams include: Zulus class of 2009, Block Owners class of 2002, Mafias class of 2011, Knights class of 2017, Vendors class of 1999, Bushmen class of 2001, Window class of 2003, Cyclones Class of 2013, Lycans class of 2015, Outkasts class of 2005, Gladiators Class of 2016, Devils class of 2004, Tsunamis Class of 2010, Vikings class of 2014, Pirates class of 2012, Mama Teo class of 1990-97, Kiama class of 200, Elite class of 2008 and Zimbaz class of 2006.