The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has said that religious leaders have a critical role of preaching the gospel of East African integration among their followers.

She noted that the religious leaders have a large following that can easily embrace integration by listening to the advice of the men of God.

“Faith based organizations play a significant role in creating social cohesion, solidarity, unity of purpose and mutual existence of our people. You have been instrumental in provision of social services like health, education, participation in peace and justice and this makes faith an important component in human development and critical enabler in social economic enabler in social economic development,” Kadaga said.

She was speaking during a sensitization meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda on East African integration held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Kadaga was represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of regional affairs, John Mulimba.

Kadaga said despite the enormous achievements by the community in the past 20 years, a lot is still needed to ensure federation of the region.

“I do believe your networks will multiply outreaches and greatly impact on the EAC integration agenda. As faith leaders, the core objective is to promote values and ideals found in faith, traditions, solidarity and unity. We recognize the role you play in mobilizing and reaching out to people and we ask that you make them understand the benefits of the EAC. “

Representing the chairperson of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda, Dr. Joseph Sserwadda challenged the East African secretariat to ensure the community is felt by the citizens.

“The secretariat is detached socially and politically from the population. For instance, the people of Uganda are more connected to the UN systems than the East African Community. We hope this changes,”Dr.Sserwadda said.

He noted that there is no direct participation in affairs of the East African Community by religious organisations as it is with lawyers or any other professional bodies and organisations which he said needs to be rectified.

The meeting was called to bring to speed the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda with the progress of the East African Community and underscore the role of religious leaders in advancing the EAC integration process.