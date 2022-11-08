Police in Masaka have arrested 22 employees of Super Life, a labour export firm, over alleged aggravated trafficking of persons and fraud.

The arrests follow reports that the group had mobilised and recruited unsuspecting victims, under a fraudulent employment and business scheme.

The arrested staff include: Amon Ayebazibwe, Nicholas Masiko, Nicholas Kamugisha, Nicholas Mugisha, Denis Abaho, Denis Akampurila, Ahamada Byaruhanga, Innocent Byamukama, Moreen Atukwase, Vincent Ninzeyimana and Dinah Tulinawe.

Others are: Immaculate Arimiwera, Joseph Tusingwire, Catherine Kyobirwe, Mackline Gumaoshabe, Mercy Nishaba, Apofia Nuwahereza, Shadida Atuhaire, Dickson Turyahebwa and Ambrose Agaba and Brenda Arinaitwe.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said preliminary findings indicate that the group targeted S.4 and S.6 leavers, whom they introduced to their various packages before fleecing out of their money.

He noted that 98 victims mostly from Western Uganda districts, had recorded their statements, narrating how they were tricked into the fraudulent scheme.

“Most of the victims were recruited from the Western districts of Ntungamo, Mbarara, Bushenyi, Kabale and Kiruhura. So far, a total of 98 victims (27 females and 71 males) have recorded their statements, indicating how they were fleeced of their money through registration,” Enanga said.

It is said that many of the victims are forced to rent cheap rooms in the slums, with the false hope of a getting lucrative job package.

Following the arrests, Enanga reaffirmed the joint security agencies‘ commitment in combatting trafficking in persons networks to help mitigate the risks in labour exploitation.

“If you believe you have information about a potential trafficking situation, please call the Human Trafficking Desk at CID Headquarters on 0713-881798. All reports are confidential,” Enanga said.