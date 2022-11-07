A total of 832,810 candidates will today, Monday be briefed ahead of their Primary Leaving Examinations set for tomorrow and Wednesday countrywide.

According to UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the 832810 candidates from 14,153 centres will later today be briefed ahead of final exams.

She noted that there has been a 11.1% increase from the number of pupils who sat for the same exams last year and that 70.1% of those sitting this year are under Universal Primary Education.

“While head teachers of schools without sitting centres can brief their candidates from their school, we recommend that they ensure the candidates are introduced to the centres where they are going to sit from,” Kalule said.

Exam malpractice

The exams come on the backdrop of several cases of exam malpractice including impersonation that have been reported in the Uganda Certificate of Education exams that are already ongoing.

However, the UNEB spokesperson warned candidates against participating in any exam malpractice.

“We have realized that many cases of examination malpractice arise out of the fact that candidates were not well briefed. Head teachers should inform the candidates among other things of the circumstances that may lead to disqualification or cancelation of results,” she noted.

The UNEB spokesperson says exam malpractice involves smuggling of unauthorized materials into the examination room, copying from one another, external assistance, prior knowledge and impersonation.

She adds that anyone found will be charged in relation to the UNEB Act 2021 which stipulates harsh punishments.