Police have said at least 129 posts in various parts of the country have been shut down and merged with others as the force moves to pilot a new policing model.

In 2019, during the 25th Police Council at Naguru, President Museveni asked the force to adopt a new model that would ensure effective service delivery but not cost.

“The British had a simple plan for police. Because the colonialists didn’t have enough resources, their plan was through the chiefs – Muluka(parish) and sub-county chiefs. In my area of Ankole, there was only one police station in Mbarara but at sub-counties were askaris . The area was big but was being policed through parish chiefs and the sub-county chiefs. The system worked well,” Museveni said.

“These people(British) were managing a large area through skeleton police and it worked well.”

He advised the police leadership that in rural areas, they can deploy 20 police officers in each of the 1600 sub-counties to make it 32000 officers in total, including 15 who are in uniform full time, whereas the rest include CIDs and other officers.

“If you did that and gave each sub-county two motorcycles, you would need 3200 motorcycles and these would be enough because these sub-counties are not big.”

According to police spokesperson, the force has now kicked off with a pilot study to see the effectiveness of the new model.

He explained that the model to be piloted especially in the central part of the country, 10 police posts in Ssezibwa region will be merged, seven in Katonga region, 15 in Savanah, KMP South 26 posts, KMP North 22 and 28 police posts in Kampala Metropolitan East to make it a total of 129 police posts countrywide.

These, according to police will be merged and a police station will be created in each sub-county with 20 police officers.

“Instead of small posts that are not capable to ensuring proper service delivery, we want to merge them into police stations. Each police station will have traffic, Crime Intelligence, FFU and scenes of crime officers as well as officers from specialized units,”Enanga said.

Underscoring the rationale of the new model, the police spokesperson said the move will allow for a more unified procedure of dealing with major incidents such as the targeted attacks on police officers and stations, like in the recent Busiika Police station prevented.

“In the past, these police posts didn’t have traffic officers, scenes of crime officers and many others. We will now have them at the police stations at the sub-county.It is aimed at ensuring we improve service delivery and the outcome will guide on rolling out to 2624 sub-counties in the country.”