In an unprecedented incident, a fighter jet belonging to the DRC army mistakenly landed at an airport in neighbouring Rwanda to spark off a new phase of tension between the two countries.

According to reports, the fighter jet, a Sukhoi-25 is said to have violated Rwandan airspace when it landed at Rubavu Airport in Rwanda at 11:20 am before flying away shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rwanda took no military action in response and the jet returned to DRC,” the Kigali government said in a statement.

According to the government of Rwanda, the matter has been expressed to their Kinshasa counterparts who have acknowledged the mistake.

Tension

The development comes on the backdrop of heightened tension between the two neighbouring countries mainly caused by the M23 rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The M23 rebel group recently resumed fighting in Eastern DRC and consequently made some gains by capturing several towns in the troubled country.

The Kinshasa establishment has accused their counterparts from Kigali of backing the rebel group that seized control of Kiwanja and Rutshuru-centre in the eastern province of North Kivu.

DRC recently expelled Rwanda’s Ambassador to Kinshasa as tensions continued to rise.

Locals have also staged several protests in DRC against the Rwandan government.

UN experts have also accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels.

However, in response, the Kigali establishment has denied the accusations several times, saying that it is the DRC that works with the Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group that has carried out several attacks inside Rwanda.

The M23 rebels late last year resumed their activities and have been in a lull for over 10 years.

The rebel group has since captured several towns in the troubled eastern part of DRC whereas thousands of Congolese have fled to neighbouring Uganda for safety.

The East African Community heads of state recently directed M23, just like other armed groups in eastern DRC to put down their weapons but the rebel group has since ignored the directive.

The East African Community has also deployed a regional force, with Kenya being the first country to deploy troops.