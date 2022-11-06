The Ugandan army, the UPDF has launched yet another airstrike against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) hideouts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Museveni has revealed.

According to the president, the attack was carried out on Friday with permission from the Congolese government and consequently destroyed “a big terrorist camp of ADF “

“This location is beyond the limit of exploitation that we had agreed with Congo Government that runs Beni−Mbau junction−Eoingeti−Komanda−Kasindi−Beni. Within the area that we have been allowed to operate, we have destroyed all the camps the reconnaissance has identified, killed a lot of terrorists, captured others and emancipated the much terrorized wanainchi of the area,” Museveni said on Sunday afternoon.

According to the president, since this camp where ADF fighters had sought refugee due to hot pursuit was far away from the area of operation agreed upon by both governments , Uganda had to seek permission from their counterparts in DRC before carrying out the latest airstrikes.

“In all this, we have worked with the brother Congolese army, the FARDC. ”

Museveni says that having been defeated in the original hideouts, ADF rebels had to run far away to areas which are not catered for by the agreement between the Ugandan government and their Congolese counterparts.

He however warned that the “terrorists” will be followed wherever they go to get “their deserved reward.”

“The ignorant terrorists do not know that within just minutes-not hours- we can reach with deadly fire, many areas, far beyond the line of the limit of exploitation. Wherever they go, we shall reach them as long as the Congo government allows us to operate with them.”

In November last year, the Ugandan army launched air and artillery strikes on ADF camps in the thick Eastern DRC forests.

The strikes targeted four ADF camps in Kambi Ya Yua, Tondoli, Belu 1 and Belu 2.

This marked the start of an operation code named “Shuja” a Kiswahili word for bravery between the UPDF and the Congolese forces of FADRC against the ADF.

The air and artillery strikes were then followed by ground troops from both countries that combed the thick forests in Eastern Congo in a bid to annihilate ADF that had proved a thorn in the shoes of both Uganda and DRC.

The operation has recorded several successes including wiping away of the biggest ADF camp named Kambi Ya Yua, capturing several fighters, killing others, rescuing captives and seizing several ammunition.

ADF

The ADF was formed out of remnants of the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (NALU) and Jamilu Mukulu was the group’s founding leader until a few years ago when he was captured by the Tanzanian forces and repatriated back to Uganda where he is currently facing charges related to terrorism.

They operate in North Kivu which borders other provinces including Ituri to the north and South Kivu to the South and has been a battle ground for a number of rival armed ethnic groups since 1998.

The province consists of three cities including; Goma, Butembo and Beni as well as six territories—Beni, Lubero, Masisi, Rutshuru.

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, the ADF which was designated as a terrorist group by the US government, has used the name Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen (City of Monotheism and Holy Warriors—MTM) to refer to emphasize its links to the Islamic State.

In 2019, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an ADF attack and first referenced a “Central Africa Province.”

The organization is led by Musa Baluku, who served as a senior ADF Islamic legal official before consolidating power following Mukulu’s 2015 arrest.

ADF has been blamed for several attacks on villages where many have been killed , others abducted as well as planting bombs that have killed many.

The group was also blamed for the twin blasts in Kampala in November last year at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala that led to death of several people whereas others were left injured.

Whereas it was hoped that Baluku had been killed in the November 30 air and artillery strikes by the UPDF and FADRC, no evidence has confirmed this.