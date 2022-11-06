Orwamuge Health Centre III in Abim district has received paediatric medical equipment from the local organisation, Share an Opportunity, to establish a disability rehabilitation facility that will serve over 2000 people living with disabilities in Karamoja sub region.

Speaking during the event, Benon Kyome, the national director at Share an Opportunity in Uganda, said before the establishment of this facility many people with disabilities were facing numerous difficulties, including physical abuse, caregiver neglect, and long commutes to receive rehabilitation treatments.

“Therefore, in an effort to ensure inclusion, we committed to investing in top-notch paediatric equipment to ensure that the PWDs receive high-quality medical treatment around the area,” he said.

The contribution comes at a time when many residents of the sub region have been traveling as far as Katalemwa in Kampala, which is located at a distance of around 414 kilometres, in order to get services for disability rehabilitation.

However, due to transportation and medical expenses, the majority of families with PWDs were unable to afford these services, causing them to neglect this group of people.

James Shilaku, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Abim, said that the equipment, which included a flake ice maker, walking grips, knee walkers and other items, arrived at the appropriate moment.

“We applaud Share an Opportunity for delivering the medical equipment to Abim, where the residents could not afford treatment and rehabilitation outside the region. Now that the equipment is in place, I will work with the health centre’s management to ensure that this equipment is put to good use and help the community,” said Shilaku.

The administrator of Orwamuge Health Centre III, Costa Awio, expressed happiness at receiving the new equipment, adding that the establishment of a centre will benefit the district’s health system.