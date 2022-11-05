Did you know that the popular ketogenic diet, also called the keto diet is mostly fat, protein with minimal carbs?

The ketogenic diet is a dietary therapy that forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates. Many ladies and gents struggling with weight loss after the age of 40 could benefit from this keto diet.

Dieting alone without exercising is not healthy, so count those 10,000 steps daily to remain healthy and sleep for at least 6 hours every day. Remove that stress from your day to day activities.

Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a senior paediatrician says that while on a Keto diet, one can turn fats into fuel while eating the food you love.

“The Keto Diet is an effective way of losing weight and maintaining a good weight loss program to keep healthy,” says Dr Kitaka.

“With the Keto diet, you eat fewer carbohydrates and replace it with fat, resulting in a state called ketosis. A ketogenic diet is an effective way for weight loss and certain health conditions as demonstrated in many studies.”

Kitaka says that whilst thinking about which fat source to use in your keto diet, think ghee. Yes ghee, the Omuzigo gwente.

You may be wondering why? With research conducted over the years, it has come to light that instead of harming the body, ghee is right for you. It turns out our grandmothers were right in cooking food in ghee and adding it to our bowls of steaming meals and rice. In the scriptures, Ghee has been equated to gold.

A keto diet is especially useful for losing excess body fat without hunger, and for improving type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome.

On a keto diet, you cut way back on carbohydrates, also known as carbs, in order to burn fat for fuel, Dr Kitaka says.

