The MTN Kampala marathon after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions has made a comeback under the theme “Run for babies” in a concerted effort to improve child and maternal health care across the country.

A new and functional running belt has been added to the improved running kit to bring more zeal to the fun runner as it aims to give a smoother running experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTN Kampala marathon kit this year will come embedded with the runner’s belt in its sleek black colour and MTN logo, offering versatility and style while you run.

The belt is an upgrade from the previous storage backpacks and phone pouches.

The running belt will be handy for the fun runner as it is designed to give comfort and great functionality.

ADVERTISEMENT

All kits, however, will come with the belt, providing the runner with a slot for a water bottle for quick hydration, pockets for the safe keeping of one’s keys, phones, money, and even small first aid equipment.

The belt securely tied around the runner’s waist will help the runner keep momentum without distractions as it is well-positioned and has ample storage space for valuables while on the track.

The marathon this year will bring more interaction and engagement with fun activities such as guest artist performances, a game park for children with bouncing castles, and great rides to enable a fun-filled day while raising money for a good cause.

Running this year’s marathon is aimed at improving child and maternal health care through the upgrading of selected neonatal and maternity facilities across the country.

Facilities to be upgraded have been identified as Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region).

The 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon will be held on Sunday 20th November starting at the Kololo independence grounds with runners participating in any of four categories including; the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), 10Km race, and 5Km fun run. The wheelchair race (10Km) shall be held on Sunday 13th November 2022.

In addition to being the most professional Marathon in the region, the MTN Kampala Marathon has earned its place as the biggest charity-inspired marathon, giving participants a good reason to run, not only for their health and fitness but to also contribute to projects that have supported communities over the years.

To register for the MTN Kampala Marathon dial *165*77# and pay for your running kit through the MTN MoMo App and enjoy a discount of between Shs 10,000/= and Shs 20,000/= on the initial price depending on the race you choose to take on.

Kit prices and kit items for the various MTN Kampala Marathon race categories