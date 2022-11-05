Police have started piloting a new policing model basing at sub-counties as part of the force’s reorganization strategy.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the force conducted a study about the proposed policing model that they are now piloting in selected areas.

“The model is premised on the need to enhance police visibility, automation of policing services through advanced technology, consolidation of the available resources and assets at the sub-county. In addition, the key aspects of the model would involve the establishment of at least one police station per sub-county, deployment of not less than 20 personnel, deployment of motorcycle squads, installation of counter phones that are popularized among residents, dedicated counter response teams, critical facilities, modern lockup facilities, better accommodation and medical services,”Enanga said.

The model being piloted will see the police station at the sub-county handle emergencies traffic, forensic experts, crime intelligence, and other specialized units.

“In addition, the merger of forces, allows for a more unified procedure of dealing with major incidents such as terrorism, domestic extremism and targeted attacks on police officers and stations, like in the recent Busiika Police station attack, where two police lives and two guns were lost. The sub-county policing model will increase capacity to counter such violent attacks and hostilities.”

Police says that in the past, they have implemented the merger of forces in a strategic manner but sustained the delivery and responsiveness of policing services but at the sub-county level, the force is bigger to deliver protection, safety and security.

“Therefore, the merger of forces under the sub-county policing model, has good potential and will not necessarily lead to a decline in local policing, since the sub-county is still at a local level. We will be able to maintain community level outcomes and relationships and sustain the neighborhood policing strategies.”

Enanga says the model is now being piloted in selected areas within the Kampala Metropolitan area and in the Central Regions of Savanah, Katonga, Ssezibwa and Wamala.

“Its success will lead to its full scale implementation plan to cover all 2624 sub-counties in the country. We want to inform our local leaders that the implementation of the model, will take a phased approach that is determined by the available capabilities at the station of deployable personnel, logistical requirements of transport, office, residential facilities and communication facilities.”

Museveni advice

The model stems from the 2019 advice by President Museveni to police on how to use the available resources for effective policing of the country.

During the 25th Police Council at Naguru, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola told the president that some of the force’s biggest challenges was inadequate human resource and funds , adding that having more personnel would enable them carrying out their job well.

In response to the same, President Museveni asked the force’s leadership to be thin but effective by adopting a colonial policing method where a few officers helped to keep law and order in a vast territory.

“The British had a simple plan for police. Because the colonialists didn’t have enough resources, their plan was through the chiefs – Muluka(parish) and sub-county chiefs. In my area of Ankole, there was only one police station in Mbarara but at sub-counties were askaris . The area was big but was being policed through parish chiefs and the sub-county chiefs. The system worked well,” Museveni said.

“These people(British) were managing a large area through skeleton police and it worked well.”

He advised the police leadership that in rural areas, they can deploy 20 police officers in each of the 1600 sub-counties to make it 32000 officers in total, including 15 who are in uniform full time, whereas the rest include CIDs and other officers.

“If you did that and gave each sub-county two motorcycles, you would need 3200 motorcycles and these would be enough because these sub-counties are not big.”

According to the president 20 officers can effectively manage crime in a sub-county if the model is planned and implemented well.

It is therefore this model that the police is currently piloting.

The model is however not applicable to urban areas which have a large number of people like in Kampala.

The model is also not applicable to areas where sub-counties have a big area of jurisdiction since it will be huge for the 20 officers to manage.

The move will also see a number of police posts closed or merged .