The Directorate Public Prosecution (DPP) and stakeholders in the agricultural sector are seeking to amend the laws governing the sector to make them more punitive and enable courts to seize property of people who deal in fake products.

This is aimed at reducing the production and distribution of fake agricultural inputs which have damaged the sector and the economy at large .

The law under review is the agricultural chemicals control act 2006 that governs the pesticides, fungicides and herbicides used to spray crops and animals in the country.

This was reached at the anti counterfeit awareness training for magistrates and prosecutors in Kampala.

According to key sector players, the law on agricultural inputs is not punitive enough which makes it attractive to many fake dealers of agricultural chemicals to invade and damage the most sensitive sector which produces food for humanity.

In his submission to the prosecutors and magistrates, Fred Muwema, the executive director of Anti Counterfeit Network (ACN Africa) noted that there is need to leverage the law on counterfeit to protect food whose consumers are the highest on earth.

“Most people believe that the counterfeit problem in Uganda is caused by the absense of appropriate legislation. The problem is actually caused more by weak enforcement of weak laws under review.” he said.

In his remarks, George William Byansi, the deputy director of public prosecution said that counterfeit is a global problem which requires all sectors to come together and devise ways of combating it and in his capacity, he pledged that the DPP shall do whatever it takes to make counterfeit as unattractive as possible.

He noted that among the key drivers of counterfeiting is profit therefore there is need to ensure effective detection, investigation and effective prosecution.

He said that the sentences and simple fines need to be reviewed and find more punitive actions to respondents in courts of law.

“In counterfeiting, the sentencing alone may not be enough. As DPP we are now focusing on looking at the proceeds of crime. It is working in the anti corruption sector but it is something we want to extend to all kinds of crime,” he said.

“If we can identify all proceeds of crime to be recovered and forfeited to the state,” he added.

He called for thorough investigations into cases of this nature to find evidence that show that the wealth of such people is accrued through counterfeiting.

This training was attended by public prosecutors, magistrates from across the country, agricultural police and the officials from the anti corruption authority of Kenya.