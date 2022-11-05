The famous West African food dish – Jollof rice – is the top Google search trend in the UK on Friday, reaching 200,000 plus searches and counting. It is also trending in Nigeria, but with just 50,000 plus searches.

People are searching the for the tomato-based rice dish on the search platform, after it made Jollof rice its Google Doodle for Friday showing how the meal is prepared.

The dish is often a hot topic in West African culinary conversations, with rivalry between different countries about who cooks it best – especially between Nigeria and Ghana who use different methods.

Jollof rice was originally invented in the ancient Wolof Empire, which spanned parts of today’s Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania.

Google’s doodle was designed by Nigeria-based guest artist Haneefah Adam and the soundtrack was put together by Hervé Samb.

It shows a 35-second clip on how to make the dish using onions, tomatoes, scotch bonnet peppers, spices and other ingredients.

Fancy some Jollof for your weekend? You can find out more about how to make it here.

Bon appétit.

