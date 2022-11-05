The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) electoral commission chairperson, Omar Muhammad Wesswa has revealed that at least 14 million Muslims are expected to participate in the forthcoming Muslim national elections.

He rallied Muslims to turn up in large numbers to exercise their right to vote for their leaders.

Wesswa made the remarks while announcing the start of the electoral activities at a media briefing at Old Kampala Mosque in Kampala.

“The commission is set to execute its constitutional mandate of organizing, conducting, and the supervision of the election of Muslims and such other elections as shall be determined by the General Assembly,” Wesswa said.

He urged Muslims to embrace the electoral guidelines to allow for the smooth flow of their planned activities

“We are now in the 2nd phase of training officials who will preside over the exercise and 3rd phase will be the actual elections of leaders at various levels that will take place at 15000 registered Mosques on November 18, 2022, 500 counties on November 22, 2022, and 78 Muslim Districts on November 24, 2022,” he said.

He said the academic documents of candidates will be subjected to verification before the nomination and what they intend to do for the Muslim community.

On the same day, Juma Kayiwa, the commissioner in charge of the Kampala Muslim region held a half-day orientation and training exercise for 15 county Sheikhs from districts that make up the Kampala region.

Kayiwa implored the participants to work as a team and always consult where they are not well conversant with the election roadmap and programmes.