The deputy Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has said that given opportunity, the East African regional force can wipe away M23 rebel group that is causing havoc in DRC in 24 hours.

“If the EAC regional forces being deployed unanimously decides to push M23 back, it won’t even take 24 hours, this they know very well,” Gen Elwelu said.

The deputy CDF was on Thursday speaking to a European Union delegation at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

The EU delegation headed by the Senior Advisor to the EUs Foreign Service on emerging threats in the great lakes, Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean Charles Stuart had met Gen Elwelu to discussed range of security issues especially African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) operations and in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to the group, Gen Elwelu said Uganda is and has always been ready to work with the DRC until all different negative forces are defeated.

He noted that the Democratic Republic of Congo has granted the UPDF freedom and permission to operate in the country to bring the activities of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) to an end while the regional forces will deal with the rest of the groups.

He however noted that there is need for concerted efforts by all players to help deal with the menace caused by M23 rebel group.

The Deputy CDF said that the region needs to be proactive and come together to promote peace and security in the DRC but this will be effective if the force worked with the international community.

“There is need to bring all the concerned parties and participants on board and engage in a dialogue as a unified force to curb down the enemy.”

Elwelu also underscored that this is not a one man’s battle but rather, East African states and the world at large, the European Union inclusive.

“We need logistical support as a regional force to be effective because without it, it will not be easy to make an impact.”

On Somalia, Lt Gen Elwelu said that a drawdown is still far out of reach if the gains of AMISOM turned ATMIS are to be realized.

He however applauded the Somali government and people for putting efforts to establish a credible army that will ensure peace and stability after ATMIS.

The EU representative Charles Stuart applauded Uganda for the humanitarian work that the Ugandan Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has done in the DRC overtime.

“ Uganda is a shining example of humanitarian support and its refuge policy the best ever. “

Stuart said that the European Union seeks to achieve political dialogue and stability in the region with a strategic transitional plan of a roadmap for takeover in Somalia, but added that Somalia should be forthcoming in pursuing what they need and should see the EU as partners who are trying to help.

He reiterated the need to create a roadmap for takeover in terms of logistics, infantry forces, medical, and signal capacity among others.

On DRC, Charles Stuart echoed EU’s readiness to support the EAC regional forces in DRC in a broader and holistic manner including infrastructure and cross boarder economic development to benefit the Congolese people and her neighbors.

The EU representative was accompanied by the Deputy EU Ambassador to Uganda Guillaume Chartrain, Uganda’s EU head of Public Diplomacy and Diaspora Titus Serugo among others.

On the Ugandan side, the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki and Col Christopher Kyanku from Office of the Chief of Defence Forces attended.

M23 menace

In the past weeks, there has been renewed fighting between M23 rebels and DRC government forces of FADRC in the eastern part of the country.

The rebel group has since cut off some of the borders between Uganda and DRC.