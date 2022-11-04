ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Ibanda Mugabi, a senior journalist at Next Media will be sworn in today as the new president of Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA. He feels that there is a lot that needs to be done to protect journalists in the line of their duty.

Speaking to The Nile Post in an interview, Mugabi said he will ensure that individual errant security officers who keep on violating the rights of journalists are dealt with without mercy.

Excerpts below:

****************************************************************

Who is Samuel Ibanda Mugabi?

Samuel Ibanda Mugabi is a Ugandan by nationality born in Luuka district, eastern Uganda in Busoga sub region. One of my parents (my mother Margaret Ibanda Nandhego) passed away this year.

My father is still alive. Samuel Ibanda Mugabi went through a number of schools. I didn’t get an opportunity to go to the nursery school given the status of my parents. I am from a family of seven children, one passed on. I went to a number of schools because my father was a reverend in an Anglican church in Busoga Diocese.

I joined Makerere University in 2004. After joining the university, I didn’t do journalism, I studied Education. After my bachelors, I immediately joined the media profession because that was where my passion was.

After, I went back to school and studied journalism [at Ndejje University]. So, Ibanda is a graduate of both Makerere and Ndejje University. I am now a senior parliamentary reporter for NBS TV.

What inspired you to run for the leadership of Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA)?

Before I answer you, let me explain to you what the association is. UPPA is an association that brings together all members of the fourth estate that do their reporting from Parliament. So, Parliament is the centre of news in whole country and worldwide.

I have gotten an opportunity of travelling to a number of countries. I am a well-travelled Journalist locally and internationally with credible connections both in Uganda and outside Uganda.

That is the person you are talking to right now, all away from Luuka to Kampala and then moving to those countries. I am giving a picture for you to be able to understand the role of media in the whole media and operation in Parliament.

When you do research, you will find out that 90% of the news that is aired on televisions, radios and published in the newspapers comes from Parliament. This could be a reason why our seniors thought they could form an association. An association that can bring together members of the fourth estate who come from different media outlets.

Since I joined Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA), I have been an active member although I have not been in leadership. So, this is the first time I decided to come out because I think this is the right time.

I have been watching how UPPA moves and I have been identifying some of the weaknesses which need to be addressed. I have got experience.

There have been a lot of complaints from MPs that journalists who join Parliament go there to beg. How are you going to change this habit?

I think begging is not only at Parliament. Begging is even in the constituencies. When you ask these MPs, some of them fear to go back to their constituencies because people over beg them. So begging is everywhere. Even journalists who don’t cover Parliament beg. I don’t want to limit this issue of begging to only journalists who cover Parliament.

Of course, begging is not good. What is important is to understand why journalists beg. You as a journalist who is covering Parliament you should be able to understand why you are at Parliament. If someone wants to give you a token that is fine but it is very bad to go and beg from these MPs and I condemn such habits.

I will engage journalists and ensure that we address some of these issues.

UPPA is not as strong as it used to be. What are you going to do to revive the association?

Its true, the association used to be strong but with time, it started staggering somehow but with this recently concluded elections, they have made UPPA to be one of the strongest associations in Uganda. Because even in villages people were calling and congratulating me. Everyone was interested in this election because of Samuel Ibanda Mugabi. And now since I am the president of the association ,I will make it more stronger and vibrant . I have been in this profession for some good time.

What plans do you have to make this association stronger?

We are dealing in news and information but can you imagine that we don’t have a website. So, opening up the UPPA website is going to be my first assignment. This will help to increase our association’s credibility in addition to letting the audience know who we are and what UPPA represents.

You have seen that transport is key, so if this association can procure UPPA van, this will be achieved through organising a mega fundraising drive…if possible, we shall seek an appointment with the president to help us realise this ambition.

Once it has been procured, we are optimistic that it will provide transport services to the members more especially when one has a function, transporting the team for co-curricular activities among others.

UPPA should draw attention to funding through project proposals and designs aimed at bringing grants and funding to the association.

There are reports that you were supported by Speaker Anita Among to win this election. Is it true?

The Speaker Hon Anita Among is my friend. Even before she became the deputy speaker, she was my friend. I don’t think that we should not remain friends because she is now a speaker. But the truth is that no politician interfered in this election. You know when somebody loses, they bring all sort of reasons. The issue is we need to work with the leadership of Parliament. There is no way you can work without the support of the leadership of Parliament, we need them.

I was not supported by the speaker of Parliament, that is an allegation. The truth is that the speaker is my friend and I have to be very open [about this] but with this election, nobody should deceive you that there was an external force, no, it is not true.

Lastly, where do you want to see this association in a few years to come?

I want to see an independent Uganda Parliamentary Press Association and an association that has one voice, UPPA that will fight for the rights of journalists. You have seen of recent where some of security agencies or personnel have been violating the rights of journalists.

We shall fight for the rights of journalists at any cost. If you assault a journalist, better understand that we shall deal with you individually.