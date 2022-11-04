A female Law Development Centre(LDC) student was on Thursday killed during an accident involving a boda boda she was travelling on and a trailer in Kampala.

“It is a dark day at LDC! We regret to announce the death of our student, Nakiboneka Jalia of Lira Campus, which occurred today at 2:30 P.M in Makerere Kavule. She was crushed by a trailer truck while travelling on boda-boda. Jalia was doing her Clerkship,” LDC said in a statement on their social media handles.

The accident was confirmed by the Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima who said the accident involved a trailer registration number UAY 005Q/UAD894Q , a Mercedes Benz and motorcycle.

“The ridder of the motorcycle took off immediately after accident. The body of the deceased was conveyed to city mortuary for postmortem,”Nampiima said.

The LDC student is yet another person who has died on Ugandan roads in an accident involving boda bodas.

The 2021 Annual Crime and Traffic/Road Safety report indicates that boda bodas killed 1918 people including riders and passengers in 2021.

This means five people were killed daily in accidents involving boda bodas.

The report also indicates that a total of 2393 people sustained injuries due to accidents caused by boda boda cyclists.

Police on Wednesday announced a crackdown on boda bodas to help enforce discipline on roads.