The US elections on 8 November will have an enormous impact on the direction of the nation, as well as the fate of the person and the party in power in the White House.
Joe Biden is not on the ballot – the midterms decide who controls Congress as well as state legislatures and governor’s offices. But the elections will give voters an opportunity to indirectly express their views on his presidency and the current direction of the country.
With the US economy struggling and voters concerned about crime and undocumented immigration, the verdict could be a harsh one for the current president. What’s more, the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign, and especially the odds of Donald Trump running again.
Here are five reasons why these elections are so important:
1. Abortion rights or restrictions
Reshaping Congress can directly influence the day-to-day lives of Americans across the country. Abortion is a good example.
In June the Supreme Court overturned constitutionally protected abortion rights. Both parties have already proposed new nationwide laws if they win control of Congress in the midterms.
Democrats promise to uphold women’s rights to have an abortion while Republicans have proposed a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
At a state level, the outcome of key governor and local races in traditional political battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan could mean further abortion restrictions being imposed there.
