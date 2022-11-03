Ugandans have turned up in huge numbers at the ongoing cardiac camp at Kisubi Hospital to be examined and assessed for various heart complications and treatment.

Organised by Kisubi Hospital in partnership with MGM HealthCare in India, the five-day health camp which began on October 31 is running til Friday, November 4, 2022.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kisubi Hospital managing director, Dr Robert Asaba implored Ugandans to visit the hospital for cardiologist consultations and overall heart tests done specialists from MGM.

“This time we have teamed up with MGM which is more advanced in cardiac treatment and we believe that the people of Uganda will benefit alot from the extra expartism we shall get from our indian colleagues,” Asaba said.

He noted that on average, they are receiving 40 to 45 patients a day (both children and adults) and hopes that this will continue until the end of the week.

Asaba explained that Ugandans are increasingly getting diseases of lifestyle like high blood pressure and diabetes which ultimately have impact on the heart. This, he said, triggered Kisubi hospital to specialise in cardiac treatment.

He added that as the hospital, they strategically decided to specialise in cardiac issues, heart conditions so that they can treat these conditions early to prevent premature deaths of the patients.

“Once some of these conditions are detected early, Kisubi has many good treatments that are available like tablets, lifestyle changes that the doctors can advise and for those who have severe illness, we have facilities here now and experts who can treat them so that we can prevent premature deaths of these people,” he said.

Rajiv Misra, the MGM Healthcare Sales and Marketing manager noted that in the two days spent at the camp, they have discovered that most of the patients received at the camp have heart complications.

“We are also getting patients, not only from the childhood but also the people who in their most productive age which is around 30-40s and that is where the country needs them most… Like everywhere in the world and in Uganda, the lifestyle is changing; the sodas, the food habits and this disease is a modifiable disease; People can take action on their diet habits, on their lifestyle habits to prevent it,” he said.

He further noted that MGM Hospital signed a two-years contract with Kisubi Hospital to collaborate with the teams at maternity and heart wards so as to provide preventive and curative health services.

”We are not only going to be here physically, we are going to be available here through online. So, the patient can come here, follow up with the local doctor. If there’s a confusion they can send the report online from India..we are going to support them,”

According to Kisubi hospital, this year’s camp is the first of its kind and they will continue with the arrangements in the next year and in the years to come.