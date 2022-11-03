Uganda Baati Limited (UBL) has launched a partnership with National Forestry Authority (NFA), to replant 40 hectares of indegenous trees across Uganda under the ”Every Tree Counts” campaign.

Launched on Wednesday, the partnership was witnessed with a tree planting exercise at Bajo Forest Reserve in Kayunga district where Uganda Baati and NFA employees planted and the local community participated. Here, the first ten hectares of forest cover will be restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other 30 hectares will be planted at Namatale Central Forest Reserve in Sironko district, Lokiragado Central Forest Reserve in Arua and Mubuku Central Forest Reserve in Kasese district.

Speaking at the launch, NFA executive director, Tom Obong Okello commended Uganda Baati for the continued partnerships that aim at increasing the forest cover in the country with an aim of combating climate change.

“In the 1900s, the forest cover was 53%, but by 1990, it had reduced to 24%; by 2017, it was at 12% and between 1990 and 2017, Uganda had lost over 2.4 million hectares of forest cover. In 2019, there was a slight recovery in forest cover to 13% and the collaboration between Uganda Baati and NFA under the corporate forest restoration initiative, is a step in the right direction, we thank the leadership of SAFAL group and Uganda Baati for the continued partnership to combat climate change,” Okello, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Arodi, Uganda Baati’s Chief Executive Officer said that the campaign is part of their corporate social responsibility to give back to communities and people where the company operates.

”The Company is guided by four key focus social investment pillars that include: Environment, Shelter, Health and Education. Today’s event falls under the Environment pillar and this initiative will contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specifically SDG 13 (Climate Change) and SDG 17 (Partnerships),” said George Arodi.

He explained that Uganda Baati is investing a total of Shs104 million which is going to be spread across all the districts where the trees will be planted.

Arodi further implored the local communities to protect the forests.

“Sometimes you can plant the trees and later on find that the communities will be cutting the trees for charcoal and other requirements. We work hand in hand to make sure that the protection actually goes beyond the normal ceremony of planting the trees,“ he said.