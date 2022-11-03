At least 100 riders both local and international will participate in the second edition of the Armed Forces Appreciation MX Championship this month.

Whereas the inaugural edition was held in 2019, for the past two years the championship was not held due to the Covid pandemic.

However, according to organisers, the event returns this year and will take place on November 27, at the Uganda Motorsport Arena, Busiika.

“We expect over 100 riders to participate this year as we again appreciate the men in uniform for the work they do for the country by putting their lives on the line for us to live. This time we are planning a much bigger event,” said Barak Orland the event organizer.

“We will get riders from not only Uganda but all over the world including, East Africa, USA, Europe, Israel and South Africa.”

He said that the icing on the cake during the event will be a military display including paratroopers and air show.

UPDF Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda said such events help to strengthen the relationship between the forces and the civilians.

“The collections from the previous event totaling to shs100 million was given to the UPDF. The appreciation was for real. This is a reminder of our historical, cherished and strategic civil military relations which on the part of the UPDF is not a mini-achievement and continues to be emulated by other sister security agencies,” Gen Kyanda said.

“As armed forces we expect to strengthen and consolidate our relationship with the sports fraternity and look forward to future engagements.”

According to Gen Kyanda, this is a milestone for members of the public are appreciating the members of the armed forces for the job well-done.

“This is something very important and can only happen because of the good leadership we have in Uganda today to put the locals first and now we are seeing the civilians applauding the armed forces.”

Riders ready

Speaking on behalf of the other riders, former national motocross team captain Maxime Van Pee said the return of the Armed Forces MX is yet another chance for Ugandans to give an account of themselves.

“I am eager to participate in this year’s race which is bigger and better, the track has changed, and more foreign riders. I will make sure to be in shape to ride against some of the best riders in the world. This is a dream for us to be able to compete against the people we watch on TV. We will give the crowd a good experience,” Van Pee said.

He noted that the race will be a great exposure for the young riders as they compete against those they always see on TV from all over the world.

Fellow rider, Wazir Omar could not agree more with Van Pee.

“By having riders from across the world, this event will help test local riders like myself to see where we are in such competitions. I would to thank our sponsors who have made it happen,” Wazir said.

Event: Armed Forces Appreciation Motocross Championship

Date: November, 27, 2022

Venue: Uganda Motorsports Arena in Busiika

Entrance: Shs10,000(ordinary) and shs20,000(VIP)