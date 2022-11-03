Dr Silver Mugisha, the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has revealed that the corporation is going to grant amnesty to the people who were disconnected because of illegal water connections.

Mugisha made the remarks while featuring on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze to throw more light on activities NWSC intends to undertake as it celebrates 50 years of existence.

The corporation has already launched a series of activities that will run throughout the month of November that will culminate in celebrations to be held at the Kololo Independence grounds on December 2, 2022. President Museveni is expected to be chief guest.

While appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Wednesday Morning, Mugisha said as they celebrate this milestone, those who were disconnected because of illegal connection will be pardoned.

“It is not the first time we are giving water thieves amnesty,” he said.

He stated that the corporation is Uganda’s largest urban water authority providing potable water and sewerage services in 262 towns, with a customer base of 900,000 connections serving approximately 18 million people.

“The only problem we have is connecting supply to demand. We are going to be very careful with how we handle our tariffs. There is already a regulatory instrument that handles our tariffs called the Price Indexation Tariff, and we do not go beyond its recommendations,” he said.

He said the efficacy of a tariff is measured by the willingness of a customer to pay and the ability to pay.

“We are going to start in Kampala with the E-billing system either by SMS or email. We are sensitising the masses about this new system to be able to use it effectively and give them better customer experience,” he said.

Mugisha attributed the corporation’s success to its hardworking staff, customers, support from the government, ministry of Water and Environment among many others stakeholders

