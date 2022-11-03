President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met and held discussions with the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV.

In a meeting that took place at State House Entebbe on Wednesday, the president and the Kyabazinga discussed key issues concerning the development of Busoga Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the key issues discussed was the return of more Busoga kingdom property by the central government.

A number of Busoga’s assets including district and sub-county headquarters were taken over by the central government after the abolition of cultural institutions in 1966.

According to a source that attended the meeting on Wednesday, it was agreed that the property will be returned to the kingdom in phrases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is said to have applauded the Kyabazinga for spearheading development of Busoga through the Gabula Foundation that has skilled hundreds of youth in Busoga in collaboration.

Museveni said he expects that the return of the kingdom property will help Busoga in its self-sustainability efforts but also help in increasing household incomes for the king’s subjects.

Busoga has since formed a steering committee and has been in charge of the engagements with the central government led by Prof Muhammad Lubega, the first Deputy Katukiro, Eng. Patrick Batumbya, Saraha Kurata, Alyosius Gonzaga and Bugabula North MP John Teira among others.

According to a statement from the Presidential Press Unit(PPU), President Museveni tasked the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda to liaise with the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka on specific matters related to the Kingdom and draft a white paper that shall be discussed by cabinet.