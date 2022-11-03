Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has announced its highly anticipated sales extravaganza, ‘My Club Black November’ with extensive offers and the return of ‘Deal of the Day’.

Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop from 1 November until 4 December as the retailer reveals its

biggest ever promotions for the holiday season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five weeks of back-to-back offers on thousands of items mean customers can shop confidently with Carrefour.

The campaign will run across all stores in the country, with MyClub members enjoying discounts of 50 percent or more, whilst customers not signed up to Carrefour’s loyalty programme will receive up to 25 percent off selected items.

“We know that our customers look forward to Black Friday every year, which is why this year’s event is our biggest ever. For five weeks, Carrefour customers can shop incredible deals and save on must-have items that will bring them joy this festive season. By making our Black November deals available even earlier this year and extending our promotions throughout the month, we are giving customers even more reasons to celebrate,” said Franck Moreau, Regional Director of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware of the increases to the current cost of living, and hope this will allow our surrounding

communities to create meaningful moments with their loved ones this holiday season.”

According to Moreau, whether searching for the perfect on-trend gift, hosting a holiday celebration, or stocking up on everyday essentials, customers will find exceptional discounts on electronics, kitchen appliances, grocery essentials and more.