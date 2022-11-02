Jennifer Bamuturaki, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines, has said that the national carrier will begin direct flights to Nigeria in December 2022.

While speaking at the 18th AKWAABA Africa Travel and Tourism Market in Lagos, Nigeria, Bamuturaki stated that Uganda Airlines will make Nigeria its first operation in West Africa before expanding into other countries in the region.

“I am happy to tell you that the Uganda Airlines will begin flights to Nigeria, the first time in history, from December 2022,” Bamuturaki remarked.

Adding, “This will be our first flight to West Africa, we will begin that and then, begin to grow slowly..”

Since its rebirth in August 2019, the airline has a fleet of six planes and currently serves only 12 destinations, including Johannesburg, South Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, Dubai, and Zanzibar, among others.

In January 2022, Uganda Airlines senior management stated that their priority this year would be to establish a domestic service in collaboration with existing domestic operators, increase the number of destinations in Europe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and establish service to China, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and India.

Speaking at the AKWAABA Africa Travel and Tourism Market in Lagos, Bamuturaki disclosed that Uganda Airlines will begin flights to Lagos, Nigeria, before expanding to Abuja in 2023 as part of a larger West African business.

“When we come to Nigeria, we will be working through the recognised travel agents and our tour operators…” she noted further.

At the same event, Uganda Airlines’ CEO was honored as an outstanding woman in the travel and tourism industry.

Ikechi Uko, the event’s organizer, introduced her as the winner of the Top 100 Africa Travel Woman award at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

Bamuturaki dedicated the award to African youngsters who, according to her, are enthusiastic about the sector.

She also praised Ugandan women for never giving up, going on and persevering despite all circumstances.

“This is a win for women but above all, a win for Uganda Airlines,” Bamuturaki said.

Bamuturaki now joins other notable winners of the award from Uganda including UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova.