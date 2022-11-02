Sanlam and MTN Group have announced that their alliance has been approved after fulfillment of the required regulations effective October,31.

According to both companies, the alliance will be implemented through MTN Group’s InsurTech platform aYo Holdings (aYo) and each partner will hold 50% of aYo.

Through aYo, the alliance will continue to build and develop digital insurance and investment offerings that provide people across Africa with easier access to Sanlam’s products, particularly those people who have typically been unable to access traditional distribution channels.

MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said the alliance was aligned to the Group’s strategic intent to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

“We are confident that this alliance will build and leverage the strengths and assets of both companies to establish a digital insurance and investment capability across Africa,” Mupita said.

Said Sanlam Group CEO, Paul Hanratty said, “We are delighted to reach such a critical stage in our drive to deepen penetration of insurance and investment products across Africa through strategic partnerships.”

“We are confident that a strong foundation is in place for this alliance. Sanlam believes that this strategic alliance with the MTN Group will make a considerable contribution to financial inclusion in Africa.”